× Sheboygan police report 3 burglaries at unlocked, occupied homes in 3 days

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police on Tuesday, Sept. 10 offered a warning after three burglaries at occupied, unlocked homes in three days.

Police noted there was no specific evidence that these crimes were linked, but there were commonalities, including in each case, wallets or purses were taken that the burglar(s) had easy access to, as they were out in the open, within a few steps of the unlocked entryway.

Some of the stolen property was recovered, police said.

No one was arrested.

Police advised homeowners to take the following steps to protect their property and prevent these “crimes of opportunity:”

When leaving your house, please make sure your doors are locked and your property is secure.

Never leave valuables out and visible, where they can be easily seen by someone approaching your house.

At night, leave a light on outside your home. Crime tends to decline in neighborhoods that are well lit.

Be aware of your surroundings and use the public space around your home. Using the area around your home, and being outside and visible, deters those who would commit this type of crime. By using the space around our homes and in our neighborhoods, we communicate a higher level of guardianship over our spaces, and reduce the opportunity for crime to occur.

The greatest strategy we can use to reduce the chance of being victimized by crime is to employ a few measures that help protect our property and our homes​.