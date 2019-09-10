Sheriff: 146 citations issued to drivers in Milwaukee County construction zones in 4 days
MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 10 citations were issued to 146 drivers in construction zones in four days — between Friday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 9.
The breakdown was as follows, according to MCSO officials:
- Friday: 41 citations
- Saturday: 51 citations
- Sunday: 49 citations
- Monday: Five citations
Sheriff’s officials said the citations were issued for a variety of violations, including speeding and unsafe lane changes.
Three drivers were cited for driving 34 miles per hour over the speed limit. The highest fine was $456, for driving 84 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour construction zone.
MCSO officials asked that you please slow down and use extra caution in work zones, whether construction workers are present or not.