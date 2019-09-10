Live: Walk of Remembrance held in Milwaukee on ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

Sheriff: 146 citations issued to drivers in Milwaukee County construction zones in 4 days

September 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 10 citations were issued to 146 drivers in construction zones in four days — between Friday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 9.

The breakdown was as follows, according to MCSO officials:

  • Friday: 41 citations
  • Saturday: 51 citations
  • Sunday: 49 citations
  • Monday: Five citations

Sheriff’s officials said the citations were issued for a variety of violations, including speeding and unsafe lane changes.

Three drivers were cited for driving 34 miles per hour over the speed limit. The highest fine was $456, for driving 84 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour construction zone.

MCSO officials asked that you please slow down and use extra caution in work zones, whether construction workers are present or not.

