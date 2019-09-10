Live: Walk of Remembrance held in Milwaukee on ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man who walked away from Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Posted 6:28 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32PM, September 10, 2019

Stanley Mastalish

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Stanley Mastalish who officials say walked away from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on National Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10.

Mastalish is described as a male, white, with gray hair, 5’7″ tall and weighing about 172 pounds. He was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

If you have information about the location of Mastalish, you are urged to contact the Veterans Affairs Police Department at 414-389-4222.

