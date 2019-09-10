× Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Marcus Performing Arts Center go on sale Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Single tickets for “Hamilton” at the Marcus Performing Arts Center this October and November go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Those interested in buying tickets can do so at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water Street) at 8 a.m. Tickets will be available for performances Oct. 22 – Nov. 17, 2019.

A news release indicates there is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices will range from $80 to $199 with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.