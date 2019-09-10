Top Halloween costume ideas for 2019 👻🎃

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is around the corner, and that means people are looking for the hottest Halloween costumes of the season. Pinterest shared their “Pinfrieghts Halloween report,” predicting the most popular outfits you’ll see in 2019.

This year, Pinterest says many are getting inspired by their favorite TV shows, throwbacks, and pop culture moments.

Single costumes

Alien +659%

Gwen Stacy +446% (From Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse)

Elton John +442% (From Rocketman)

Space cowboy +359%

Freddie Mercury +145% (From Queen)

Top costume searches for females:

Powerpuff Girls Pirate Circus Stranger Things Alien Mermaid Harley Quinn 80s costume Poison Ivy Alice in Wonderland

Top costumes searches for males:

Super hero Viking Spider-Man Joker Jedi Animal Circus Pirate Mad Max Robot

Inclusive costumes

From Minnie Mouse to Ursla, Plus size halloween costumes for women are trending, up +90%

Whether you buy or DIY, people are searching for the best adaptive costumes (searches on wheelchair Halloween costumes up +26%)

BFF and couples costumes

Searches for “Halloween couples costumes” +367% and “BFF Halloween costumes” are up 250%. Whether you’re a couple or BFFs, grab your partner and put on one of these costumes:

Lilo and Stitch +1205%

Timon and Pumba +154%

Woody and Bo Beep +836%

Velma and Daphne +274%

Pulp fiction couples costume +384%

Group costumes

This year, characters from TV shows and the latest Pixar and Disney films are the most popular group costumes:

Stranger things +653%: Did you know that the designer of Stranger Things found their inspiration on Pinterest? The top trending characters from the show are Steve Harrington (+538%) and Demogorgon (+380%)

The fun-filled show, The Powerpuff Girls is up 379%. This show was remade in 2016 and the second half of the third season is slated to come out this year.

The live-action version of this classic, released this year, made the searches for Lion King family costume spike by 283%.

Searches for “Aladdin Family costume” are up 176%. This is a fun and easy way to find a costume for each member of the family. A top trending search is “Jasmine kids costume” (+206%).

Toy Story is still going strong, as searches for “family Toy Story costumes” are up 151%. The top trending characters are Bo Beep (+748%), Slinky Dog (+360%), and Buzz Lightyear (+192%).

To plan your looks and parties like a pro, Pinterest suggest using board sections to organize your Pins.