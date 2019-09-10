UPS hiring 280+ seasonal employees in Milwaukee area, pay starts at $15/hour

Posted 10:43 am, September 10, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. United Parcel Service reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates with revenue of $14.29 billion compared to $13.52 billion one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — UPS announced on Tuesday, Sept. 10 that it expects to hire more than 280 seasonal employees in the Milwaukee area to support the anticipated increase in package volume that will begin in November and continue through January 2020. Nationally, UPS expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $15 per hour and $16.80 for driver-helpers.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

UPS is hiring at the following local location.

  • Milwaukee UPS, 12400 W. Bluemound Road, Elm Grove

Interested job seekers can easily apply for holiday season opportunities by visiting UPSjobs.com. Applicants must apply online.

