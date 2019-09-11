9/11 memorials and remembrances held in southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.
A crowd of victims’ relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In addition, many events are being held in southeast Wisconsin in remembrance of 9/11.
- Memorial ceremony at the War Memorial Center will be held at 7:30 a.m.
- St. Marcus Lutheran School students (K3-8th grades, 920 students), staff and parents will walk in silence from 2215 N Palmer Street to the local firehouse, Engine 21, 2050 N Palmer Street, on Wednesday, September 11 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
- Since 2002, Lake Denoon Middle School has held an all school flag ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11.
- Senator Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) will join Representative Tim Ramthun (R- Campbellsport) and leaders from Washington County to discuss their legislation to honor 9/11 Victims and designate a portion of State Highway 28 as the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.
- In recognition, the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) will pay tribute to the great losses suffered by our nation on September 11, 2001. Ceremonies will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the following firehouses:
Firehouse 10 5600 West Oklahoma Avenue
Firehouse 13 2901 North 30th Street
Firehouse 12 2130 West Oklahoma Avenue
Firehouse 16 10320 West Fond du Lac Avenue
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting a special 9/11 tribute event—those who donate blood on Wednesday Sept. 11 will receive a special remembrance card that depicts the story and image of one of the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives, including 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.