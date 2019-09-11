A good cause: Thousands to lace up on gym shoes for Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands will be lacing up their gym shoes to run around Milwaukee this weekend for a good cause. Christine Baranoucky with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and Kelsey Hau join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the Briggs and Al's Run and Walk.
About Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk (website)
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is a Milwaukee classic, a signature event for Children’s and a critical fundraiser.
Thousands of people take part every year, each for their own reason. Many walk or run in support of a child they love, some enjoy running an official 8k, our employees and corporate partners enjoy the chance to connect with our mission, and many just want to celebrate and support the children we serve. The run and walk kicks off with Start Line entertainment on the Marquette University campus and follows Wisconsin Avenue downtown where it ends at Summerfest grounds with a Finish Line Celebration.