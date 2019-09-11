A good cause: Thousands to lace up on gym shoes for Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk

Thousands of people take part every year, each for their own reason. Many walk or run in support of a child they love, some enjoy running an official 8k, our employees and corporate partners enjoy the chance to connect with our mission, and many just want to celebrate and support the children we serve. The run and walk kicks off with Start Line entertainment on the Marquette University campus and follows Wisconsin Avenue downtown where it ends at Summerfest grounds with a Finish Line Celebration.