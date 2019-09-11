× Baby surrendered through safe haven box in Indiana; officials work to find adoptive family

HAMMOND, Ind. — A newborn baby girl was safely surrendered through a Safe Haven Baby Box at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.

The Safe Haven Baby Box had been active for less than 30 days, according to hospital officials.

Franciscan Hospital Emergency Department and security said they were notified by the alarm as soon as the newborn’s mother opened the outside door to place her baby in the box.

“Within 90 seconds, the newborn baby was retrieved from the box and received medical care,” officials said.

Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes said the young mother contacted officials within a few days of the surrender and is now receiving resources to give her the support she needs.

“This brave young mom is exactly why I fight so hard to give moms more options,” Kelsey said.

The Department of Child Services is working find the child an adoptive family within 30 days. Anyone who would like to adopt the baby girl is asked to contact a local Department of Social Services to register as a foster or adoptive family.

Indiana state law allows parents to give up an unwanted infant anonymously, without any criminal charges, if they surrender the child to a hospital emergency room, fire station or police station within 30 days of birth.

In April of 2018, a newborn was left in a Safe Haven baby box in Michigan City, Indiana.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond and Michigan City, Indiana. There are currently 14 active Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and Ohio.