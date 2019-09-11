× BelAir owners to open new restaurant in Shorewood called ‘HIYA Taco’ 🌮

SHOREWOOD — BelAir Cantina lovers will soon be able to indulge in their Mexican-fusion foods at a new spot in Shorewood called “HIYA Taco.”

The restaurant announced Wednesday, Sept. 11 HIYA Taco will open at 4144 N. Oakland Avenue in Shorewood in early 2020.

According to a news release, the restaurant will offer traditional, breakfast and novel non-traditional taco offerings from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends. In addition to salads and a variety of shareable plates, vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options will be featured prominently on the menu. An assortment of frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas swirled with fresh fruit purees, aqua frescas, local beers, canned cocktails, and other packaged beverages will also be available. Along with counter service for in-restaurant dining, HIYA Taco will offer delivery and carryout services.

“We’re excited to bring our new concept to Shorewood and become part of the neighborhood. We are largely focused on providing a hassle-free delivery and carryout service at this location and plan to offer more than 15 different tacos on the menu consistently. As always, we’ll offer tacos with a blend of traditional flavors and unique chef inventions that will change regularly based on new ideas and feedback from our customers,” said co-owner Kristyn Eitel, Toro, Toro, Toro.

Renovations on the new taco spot will happen in the coming months.

This is the 14th restaurant owned by Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. In addition to HIYA Tacos, the group owns five BelAir Cantinas in Milwaukee and one in Madison, along with seven other bar/restaurant establishments in Milwaukee.