Fire damages community center across from Racine Zoo, nobody hurt

Posted 11:33 am, September 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:37AM, September 11, 2019

RACINE — Fire caused damage to a community center across from the Racine Zoo on Wednesday morning, Sept. 11.

FOX6 News spoke with a firefighter on the scene. First responders arrived on the scene shortly after 9 a.m. They believe four people were inside the building at the time — cooking in the kitchen.

Early evidence suggests the fire started in the kitchen — and spread to other parts of the building. It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

It took firefighters nearly an hour to put the fire out.

There were no injuries.

The community center is part of the zoo property.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.