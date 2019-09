MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a robbery that happened inside a residence near 51st and Villard early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11. It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the suspect kicked in the victim’s door and demanded money. The victim and suspect fought over a firearm, at which time the suspect fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown actor.

There were no reported injuries at this time.