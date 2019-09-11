Hydrobiking is a new workout trend where you bike on open water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new form of exercise taking California by storm is letting people ride bicycles out in the open ocean.

The trend called "hydrobiking" is exactly like riding a land bike, except the hydrobikes float on water.

Riding a hydrobike requires no experience or training. In fact, one could argue they're safer than an actual bike because the stability is so strong and nearly impossible to tip.

"One of the nice things is for people that are afraid of the water or they're afraid of falling in then the bikes are very stable. I've had some people that are very uncomfortable on the water, but the water bikes allow them to get out there and enjoy the sea lions," said Rich Flammer, owner of Hydrobikes SD located in San Diego.

The low-impact exercise tops out at around eight miles-per-hour, giving riders plenty of time to take in all the sights and sounds that come with hydrobiking.