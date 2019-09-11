Packers hope defensive dominance continues, offense comes to life vs. Vikings in home opener 

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came off Soldier Field after Green Bay’s 10-3 victory over the archrival Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, smiled into the camera, and said, “We have a defense.” Rodgers had a good time seeing what his guys on the other side of the ball did in the kickoff to the NFL’s 100th season, saying, “It was fun to watch,” and crediting, “Mike Pettine and his staff,” noting, “We didn’t do them a whole lot of favors with our performance on offense.” We’ll see if the offense can come to life Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. the rival Minnesota Vikings in Green Bay’s home opener at Lambeau Field.

The defensive battle Thursday night was marked by sloppy offense and penalties. A lack of action in the preseason clearly damaged both offenses, and Rodgers, at times, looked uncomfortable in the attack designed by new Coach Matt LaFleur, but he is a two-time league MVP, and he hit Jimmy Graham in the second quarter for the only touchdown. Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field goal in the final period for Green Bay, while defending NFC North champion Chicago got a 38-yarder from Eddy Pineiro.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 for the second straight year, according to Packers.com.

According to Packers.com, Sunday will mark the fourth time since the NFC North was formed in 2002 that Green Bay will take on division opponents in both of the first two games of the season.

The Green Bay Packers have won four of the last six home contests in September against the Vikings, with the September matchup in 2018 ending in a 29-29 tie — the eighth OT contest in the series.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has scored more than 23 points in 11 of the last 13 home games against the Vikings, but 22 of the last 33 regular-season games have been decided by seven points or less, including both matchups in 2018.

Aaron Rodgers has seen success vs. the Vikings. According to Packers.com, Rodgers has recorded seven games with a passer rating of 130-plus against the Vikings, the most by a quarterback in NFL history against one opponent. Additionally, he’s the only player to have four games with four-plus touchdown passes with zero interceptions against the Vikings. Packers.com noted no other quarterback has more than two.

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings last met in the regular season on Nov. 25, 2018 at U.S Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 24-17.

Interestingly, the Packers-Vikings series started off fruitfully for the Vikings. After the Packers won the first six games, the Vikings went on a run, netting 22 victories in 32 contests from 1964 until 1979, when Green Bay’s run started. The Packers netted 16 wins over 21 games until 1990, according to Packers.com.

Sunday’s matchup begins a three-game stretch of home games for the Packers — three home games in 12 days. Packers.com noted this is the first time since 1990 the Packers will play three straight games at home in September.