Police: Man wearing ‘SWAG’ t-shirt steals bags of snow crab in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS — A thief was apparently in the mood for snow crab after police say he stole two entire bags of them from the Layton Fruit Market in St. Francis.

The theft happened on Tuesday, Sept. 10 around 1:15 p.m.

Surveillance showed the suspect wearing a t-shirt with the word “swag” written multiple times on it, blue jeans, and a backwards baseball hat. He appears to have a thin mustache. Officials say the man was last seen on foot leaving the store northbound on South Kansas Avenue.

If you have information about this suspect or the incident, you’re asked to contact the St. Francis Police Department’s non-emergency line at 414-481-2232. You can remain anonymous.