Police search for vandal responsible for ‘clown’ graffiti found throughout West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Someone vandalized buildings throughout the City of West Allis with the word “clown” and police are now looking to track down the person(s) responsible.

Officials shared photos on Wednesday, Sept. 11 of the graffiti. In each incident, the word “clown” was written across walls, doors and an electrical box.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for the graffiti, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8094 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.