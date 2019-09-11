Public safety: Behind the scenes look at how first responders, law enforcement train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON -- Have you ever wondered what type of training goes into working in law enforcement, fire rescue or emergency medical services? Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fox Valley Technical College showing us what needs to be done to prepare for a career in public safety.

About Fox Valley Technical College (website)

Fox Valley Technical College has earned a strong reputation as the place to prepare for a career in public safety.The college is also a national leader for continuing education and advanced public safety training that meets the unique training needs of public and private agencies in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical service, aircraft rescue and more. You can turn to the experts at Fox Valley Tech for your public safety training.

