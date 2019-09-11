Sheriff: Persons of interest in fraud investigation passed counterfeit checks in Milwaukee, Kenosha areas

Posted 3:50 pm, September 11, 2019, by
Persons of interest in Brown County check fraud investigation

BROWN COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, Sept. 11 asked for help identifying two men considered persons of interest in an identity theft/check fraud investigation who could have ties to the Milwaukee area.

According to officials, the men passed counterfeit checks at numerous Brown County businesses on Aug. 17, including Fleet Farm, Menards, Target, Walmart and Woodman’s.

Surveillance images of the men and their vehicle were released, and officials said they could be from Milwaukee or associated with the Milwaukee area. Sheriff’s officials noted one of the victims in this case is from the Milwaukee area, and counterfeit checks were passed in the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two men was asked to please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, officials asked potential victims, including business owners, to please reach out as well.

Persons of interest in Brown County check fraud investigation

Persons of interest in Brown County check fraud investigation

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.