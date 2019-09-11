× Sheriff: Persons of interest in fraud investigation passed counterfeit checks in Milwaukee, Kenosha areas

BROWN COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, Sept. 11 asked for help identifying two men considered persons of interest in an identity theft/check fraud investigation who could have ties to the Milwaukee area.

According to officials, the men passed counterfeit checks at numerous Brown County businesses on Aug. 17, including Fleet Farm, Menards, Target, Walmart and Woodman’s.

Surveillance images of the men and their vehicle were released, and officials said they could be from Milwaukee or associated with the Milwaukee area. Sheriff’s officials noted one of the victims in this case is from the Milwaukee area, and counterfeit checks were passed in the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two men was asked to please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, officials asked potential victims, including business owners, to please reach out as well.