Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Judith Matko, missing from Greenfield

Posted 6:17 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, September 11, 2019

GREENFIELD — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Judith Matko, 73.

Matko, also known as “Juju,” is missing. Officials say Matko was waiting in the car while her husband was in a furniture store in Greenfield. When he came out Judith and the car were gone. Matko lives in Fredonia in Ozaukee County. Her nickname is “Juju.” She may be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer Limit with Wisconsin license, 858-CNP.

Matko is described as a female, white, 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown, straight shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue, yellow and white nightgown with a black and white zebra coat over the top. Officials say she was also wearing socks and slip-on shoes, was wearing cheater eyeglasses, and normally carries a wood cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

