LIVE: 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony takes place at Ground Zero in New York City

Testimony: Accuser says Fort Atkinson priest assaulted him dozens of times

Posted 10:30 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, September 11, 2019

William Nolan

JEFFERSON — A man has testified he was sexually assaulted dozens of times by a Fort Atkinson priest when he was a young boy.

That priest, William Nolan, is on trial in Jefferson County for six counts on child sexual assault in a trial that began this week. His accuser, now 26, testified Tuesday that he knew as early as sixth grade that he was gay and said he was drawn to the good-looking, energetic priest.

The man, who was an altar boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, says he met weekly with Nolan for sexual encounters.

William Nolan

WKOW-TV reports the accuser testified he decided to contact police years later after watching the film Spotlight about Boston’s priest sex abuse scandal. He testified he was concerned Nolan could have had contact with other children.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.