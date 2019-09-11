× ‘We are disappointed:’ Final NEWaukee Night Market cut short due to weather

MILWAUKEE — The final NEWaukee Night Market of the season was cut short due to the weather Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said thunderstorms would move through Wednesday evening — possibly strong to severe, with heavy rain possibly leading to localized flooding.

NEWaukee Night Market officials issued this statement:

“We are disappointed to cut tonight’s final Night Market of the summer short due to dangerous weather. Stay safe tonight! Please know that it is not a decision we take lightly, as we understand how much work our vendors and sponsors do to prepare. The safety of our vendors, staff and attendees is most important to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes for anyone traveling from near and far to participate. We sincerely hope you are able to join us when the Night Market returns in 2020.”