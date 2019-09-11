× Woman whose dog died in hot car at Lambeau Field sentenced to community service at animal shelter

GREEN BAY — The owner of a dog that died from being locked in a hot car outside Lambeau Field was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Debbie Rohloff, 55, pleaded no contest in court and was sentenced to one year probation.

Instead of paying court costs, she must also perform 50 hours of community service at an animal shelter.

Back in July, officers found a 5-year-old golden retriever named Kaley, unresponsive in Rohloff’s locked vehicle.

The dog was pronounced dead at a local animal hospital.

44.501341 -88.062208