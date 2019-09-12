’40 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays:’ China Lights to shine bright at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS — Boerner Botanical Gardens will glow with China Lights from Sept. 13 through Oct. 20.

The show, “China Lights: The Treasures of China,” features 40 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays that will illuminate the nine-acre Boerner Botanical Gardens. The festival also celebrates Asian folk-culture with professional entertainment, a marketplace, and a variety of food and beverage selections.

The event runs Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5:30 p.m. –10 p.m.

Admission rates

Child or Senior, age 5-17 or 60+, $12

Adult, age 18-59, $20

VIP, includes early entry (5 p.m.), souvenir, tour (5:15 p.m.), parade participation (6:15 p.m.), VIP show seating, mobile guide, $30

Season Pass, $50

Mobile Guide, requires cellphone for use, provides a cultural perspective on displays. $5 on-site.

Same-Day Return, visit the Botanical Gardens during the day, show your admission wristband at the outdoor box office before 4 p.m. for a ticket to return for $10

CLICK HERE to view a map of the parking lots available to China Lights visitors. For more information, visit chinalights.org.