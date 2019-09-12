Heavy rain, winds took down trees in St. Francis, flash flood watch in effect

ST. FRANCIS — More rain and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, Sept. 12 — with a flash flood watch in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin. This, after storms swept through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Sept. 11, downing trees.

St. Francis was one of the hardest hit areas in southeast Wisconsin as strong storms rolled across the area. Heavy rain and winds took down several trees and snapped others in the area along Lake Drive. Several big trees were also uprooted near the Milwaukee Archdiocese Headquarters.

Below is a sample of rain totals (in inches) as measured by the National Weather Service in southeast Wisconsin:

Lake Geneva, 5.74

Pleasant Prairie, 5.61

Kenosha, 4.5

Janesville, 4.44

Walworth, 4.12

Pell Lake, 4.06

Elkhorn, 3.47

Browns Lake, 3.11

Greendale, 3.1

Port Washington, 2.34

West Bend, 1.78

Belgium, 1.6

New Berlin, 1.5