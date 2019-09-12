Heavy rain with more on the way prompts flooding concerns in Kenosha County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- Heavy rainfall Wednesday night, Sept. 11 prompted "high water" warning signs to pop up throughout parts of Kenosha on Thursday, Sept. 12.

"It was forecasted for about half-an-inch of rain last night, but we got upwards of three inches throughout the city," said Curt Czarnecki, general manager for Kenosha Water Utility.

Near 38th and 84th Streets, a section of the road was under water. Nearby, storm drains struggled to keep up.

As a general reminder, you're encouraged to avoid driving through flooded areas.

High water wasn't the only thing impacting roadways. Baker Park's playground was overwhelmed with rainwater.

At Kenosha Water Utility, General Manager Curt Czarnecki said they're pushing increased levels of water through their system. That's significantly more than the 21 to 22 million gallons that they're used to processing on an average day.

"At the peak, at two in the morning... we were pumping upwards of 260 million gallons at that rate. We anticipate 140 to 150 million gallons coming through here today," Czarnecki said.

Czarnecki said they have crews responding to affected areas and others standing by to make sure water keeps flowing.

"To make sure we're protecting the homes against damage," said Czarnecki.

Kenosha Water Utility phone numbers:

Water emergencies 262-653-4330

Sanitary sewer emergencies 262-653-4335