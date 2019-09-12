Hundreds turn out to support expecting widow of fallen MPD officer

MILWAUKEE — More than 200 people came together to raise money for a fallen Milwaukee police officer’s wife on Thursday, Sept. 12. Caroline Rittner is expected to give birth to the couple’s second child next month. Officer Matthew Rittner was killed while serving a warrant at a home on the city’s south side on Feb. 6.

“This hits home even more,” said Diane Bruso, attended event.

Diane Bruso’s husband is a Milwaukee police officer.

“It’s probably very important for her and everything she’s going through. It’s kind of sad and you just have to show support and it’s a great cause,” said Bruso.

Held at Lake Chevrolet on South 27th Street, the community tailgate took all the money raised from food, drink sales, and raffle tickets to support Caroline and the kids.

“We’re going to do what we can to make sure that your baby comes into this world and knows that your baby is loved and cared for,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “It’s very, very important that we’re here tonight to support her as she brings new life into this world.”

“This even and financial support that goes to them will help a lot,” said Capt. Derrick Harris, Milwaukee Police Department.

Rittner’s commanding officer said the loss of Rittner, a fellow Marine, is tough to swallow.

“It’s hard every day, looking at Matt’s picture on my desk, being a fellow Marine, we understand his sacrifice,” said Capt. Harris. “Events like this brighten those days up, because we get to come together and we get to keep Matt’s legacy living on.”

Rittner’s legacy will live on in the Greenfield School District through the Matthew J. Rittner Scholarship Fund. It will be presented to a graduating senior who shows courage, commitment, leadership, and service to others.