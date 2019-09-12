Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through Friday morning

Kelvin Love pleads not guilty to charges in attempted sexual assault on Milwaukee’s lower east side

Kelvin Love

MILWAUKEE — Kelvin Love pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Sept. 12 to charges in connection with an attempted sexual assault on Milwaukee’s lower east side earlier this month.

Love was charged with one count of attempted second degree sexual assault, and one count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 30, detectives responded to Aurora Sinai Hospital to interview a woman. During the interview, she was crying and shaking.

Kelvin Love -- Brady and Prospect sexual assault

She told detectives she was on her way home when a man, later identified as Love,  pulled her to the ground inside her apartment building. The woman claimed Love grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into the stairwell inside the door. She fought back and called 911 as her attacker tried to sexually assault her. A neighbor heard those cries and ran to her.

Sexual assault near Brady and Prospect

Love got away, but surveillance cameras captured his face. Investigators and the victim shared the photo, and days later, there was an arrest.

Love is due back in court on Sept. 30.

Kelvin Love

