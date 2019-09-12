Lakefront Brewery unveils ‘Kegnato’ — an art installation made with light-up kegs

Severe t-storm watch issued for much of SE Wisconsin until 2 a.m. Friday
Posted 7:56 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03PM, September 12, 2019

Lakefront Brewery’s “Kegnado”

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery turned old kegs into a true work of art. The “Kegnado” was unveiled Thursday evening, Sept. 12.

The project is made of 71 stainless steel beer kegs forming what looks like a tornado on a corner of the building along the Riverwalk.

It goes about 40-feet up and each keg has been outfitted with programmable LED lights.

As it got dark on Thursday, the lights were turned on a rainbow of color washed over the side of the building.

A few Milwaukee County officials made it to the event including, Mayor Tom Barrett and Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

