Lakefront Brewery unveils ‘Kegnato’ — an art installation made with light-up kegs

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery turned old kegs into a true work of art. The “Kegnado” was unveiled Thursday evening, Sept. 12.

The project is made of 71 stainless steel beer kegs forming what looks like a tornado on a corner of the building along the Riverwalk.

It goes about 40-feet up and each keg has been outfitted with programmable LED lights.

As it got dark on Thursday, the lights were turned on a rainbow of color washed over the side of the building.

A few Milwaukee County officials made it to the event including, Mayor Tom Barrett and Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

