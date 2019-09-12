× Milwaukee County medical examiner responds to 127 probable OD deaths since July 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 12 that it has responded to 127 probable drug overdose since July 1. That is an average of one death every 14 hours.

According to officials, if the current trend continues, Milwaukee County is on track to record 453 overdose deaths in 2019.

MCMEO has responded to 127 probable drug overdoses since July 1, an average of one death every 14 hours. If current trends continue, Milwaukee County on track to record 453 overdose deaths in 2019. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say those interested in learning more about opioid-related deaths can visit an online tool featuring interactive charts, graphs, and maps. It can be accessed by CLICKING HERE.

The new tool was unveiled in August, and contains the most up-to-date information collected by DHS on adult opioid usage, youth opioid usage, opioid hospitalizations, and opioid-related deaths. The data is provided in the form of counts, rates, and percentages. Users can change the visuals to display the information by year, drug type, age, sex, and race. The data displayed in the dashboards is adjusted monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on how often the source of the information is updated.