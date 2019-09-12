Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through Friday morning

More than $2.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Indianapolis; 2 arrested

Posted 11:48 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, September 12, 2019
More than $2.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Indianapolis (PHOTOS: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized more than $2.1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop late Sunday, Sept. 8.

According to a report from IMPD, officers stopped a semi on Interstate 465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck, with Ontario plates, had committed a traffic violation.

Officers interviewed the driver and a passenger and discovered the information they were providing was inconsistent with the truck driver’s log book entries.

The driver and passenger consented to a search of the semi and contents in the trailer, and during the search, officers recovered 88 kilos of cocaine valued at $2.1 million.

Gurindes Sing, Jagdev Sanda (PHOTOS: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

A 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Police identified the men as Gurindes Sing and Jagdev Sanda.

