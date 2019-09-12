× New tech for FOX6 means you will have to rescan your TV or converter box

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 and all TV stations across the nation are getting new antennas and technology for your over-the-air (OTA) signal. But starting Oct. 18, this means you will have to rescan your television or converter box. It’s a simple process, but one that may take a few minutes to complete.

NOTE: If you subscribe to cable or satellite TV, you do not need to take action — your service provider will make the necessary adjustments for you.

Rescanning your antenna TV

Go to your TV or converter box menu or settings. Select SCAN, AUTOPROGRAM or AUTOTUNE (wording is different with different TV makers). IMPORTANT: Rescan procedures may vary by manufacturer. CLICK HERE for a list of links to online support for many popular brands (list compiled by TVAnswers.org). Your TV will do the rest. Again, this process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete, you will find your TV stations on the same channel numbers as before.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

For additional assistance, visit the FCC’s Consumer Complaint Center or call the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-CALL-FCC (225-5322) and press prompt number 6. This is a government call center.