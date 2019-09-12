‘Not the best news:’ Another tropical system could soon hammer Bahamas, slammed by Dorian

ABACO ISLANDS, Bahamas — Heavy rain could be headed within days to islands in the northern Bahamas, with teams still searching for hundreds of people missing since Hurricane Dorian struck.

It’s “not the best news for an area that’s already been hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian, with heavy rain and very strong winds,” CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said early Thursday, Sept. 12, referring to the Category 5 monster that slammed the archipelago nation Sept. 1.

The brewing storm system also may move across the Gulf of Mexico, he said, possibly impacting coastal areas from the Florida Panhandle to Texas.

This, with the Atlantic hurricane season reaching statistical peak in the weeks surrounding Sept. 10, a period when weather conditions favor storms forming quickly.

There’s a 70% probability that a tropical depression or a tropical storm could form by Saturday, Sept. 14 from the area of low pressure now near the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center predicted Thursday morning. It would be named Humberto if it reaches tropical-storm strength.

Nearly four inches of rain could fall in the next five days in Marsh Harbour, a town in the Bahamian Abaco Islands where Dorian destroyed about 1,100 buildings, some forecast models showed. In Nassau, a hub of the nation’s hurricane recovery, 1.5 inches of rain could fall by early next week, the models showed.

Those rain totals may be lower, with one to two inches falling across the northern Bahamas, other forecast models showed. Isolated sections of the islands could see more rain, according to those predictions, which place the system’s heaviest rain impact on Florida.

“We’re still several days away from major impacts,” Van Dam said Thursday.

Meantime, a tropical wave still near Africa’s west coast could become a tropical depression by early next week, the hurricane center said. It’s many days from posing any threat to the United States or the Bahamas, Van Dam said.