Packers set to honor Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr at halftime of Sunday's game

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to honor late Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr in a special ceremony at halftime of this Sunday’s Packers-Vikings game.

During the ceremony, Starr’s wife, Cherry, and his son, Bart Starr, Jr., will be introduced on the field. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will say a few words, followed by a special tribute to Starr that will be played on the video board. The Packers are also wearing a No. 15 decal on their helmets to pay tribute to Starr for the duration of the 2019 season.

Starr passed away on May 26 at the age of 85.

In 1956, Starr took his talents to Green Bay, winning five championships with the Packers, including the first two Super Bowls ever played. He was named MVP for both.

A celebration of Starr’s life in June brought together family members, friends, teammates, former and current Packers players and fans in Birmingham, Alabama.