Prosecutors: Driver accused in pursuit before bystander was shot by officer ‘thought he could get away’

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Thursday, Sept. 12 against a Milwaukee man, 22, accused of leading police on a pursuit that preceded an officer-involved shooting early Sunday, Sept. 8. A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded a bystander, after believing the driver who led the pursuit was reaching for a weapon.

Kevin Brown faces the following charges:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, causing damage to property

Obstructing an officer

Misdemeanor bail jumping

According to a criminal complaint, officers on patrol near 27th Street and Townsend Street around 1:15 a.m. saw a driver blow through a red light — traveling through the intersection at approximately 65 to 70 miles per hour. The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop — instead, speeding away.

A pursuit lasted for 13.7 miles, and 19 minutes. The complaint said the driver blew through 24 controlled intersections — nearly striking a parked vehicle, and also nearly striking a southbound vehicle while headed northbound on 29th Street. Officers reported speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, and said the driver was weaving around traffic.

Near 27th Street and Auer Avenue, the driver struck an embankment and briefly came to rest. As an officer exited a squad, the squad was hit when the vehicle that was being chased reversed into it, before continuing down the alley to the area near 26th Street and Auer Avenue. That’s where prosecutors said the driver fled on foot. The vehicle, still in “drive,” rolled to a stop.

Officers chased the driver, who was soon arrested, and identified as Kevin Brown.

The complaint said Brown admitted to fleeing from police, indicating he “thought he was far enough back that he could turn and get away from them.” He further admitted to “bailing” from the vehicle and running from police.

Police said after this pursuit, there was an officer-involved shooting.

During the foot chase, an officer, believing the driver was reaching for a weapon, fired one shot, which struck a bystander police said was “in close proximity” to the driver. The 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital, and police said he was expected to survive.

The officer, a 27-year-old man with 1.5 years of service, was placed on administrative duty, per standard procedure.

As for Kevin Brown, prosecutors noted he was charged with misdemeanor possession of THC in November 2018. Online court records showed a deferred prosecution agreement/sentence set in that case in March 2019. A bench warrant was imposed and stayed on Sept. 10 after Brown failed to appear in court in this case. The next court date was scheduled for Sept. 17.