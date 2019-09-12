St. Francis police ask for public’s help to identify Associated Bank robbery suspect

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Associated Bank located on Kinnickinnic Avenue. The robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12 just before 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, walked up to a teller and demanded money. He did not display a weapon.

Officials say the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a while male, in his early 40s, standing 5’7″-5′-9″ tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a light blue Chicago Bulls baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes possibly with a white Nike logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact St. Francis police at 414-481-2232.