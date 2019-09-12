Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through Friday morning

‘We dodged a little bit of a bullet:’ Brewers GM says Yelich recovery time likely 8-10 weeks

Posted 10:19 am, September 12, 2019, by

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is checked out by the medical staff after an injury from ball deflection in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Milwaukee Brewers General Manager David Stearns spoke to reporters at Marlins Park Thursday morning, Sept. 12 and provided an update on the injury suffered by reigning Major League Baseball MVP Christian Yelich.

Yelich hit a foul ball off of his right kneecap in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins earlier this week. Stearns told MLB reporter Christina De Nicola there will be no need for surgery — and Yelich’s recovery time will likely be eight to ten weeks. Stearns said the team does not expect any long-term effects from the injury.

“We dodged a little bit of a bullet,” Stearns said.

Stearns also indicated Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will be back on the mound sometime next week.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.