× ‘We dodged a little bit of a bullet:’ Brewers GM says Yelich recovery time likely 8-10 weeks

MIAMI — Milwaukee Brewers General Manager David Stearns spoke to reporters at Marlins Park Thursday morning, Sept. 12 and provided an update on the injury suffered by reigning Major League Baseball MVP Christian Yelich.

Yelich hit a foul ball off of his right kneecap in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins earlier this week. Stearns told MLB reporter Christina De Nicola there will be no need for surgery — and Yelich’s recovery time will likely be eight to ten weeks. Stearns said the team does not expect any long-term effects from the injury.

“We dodged a little bit of a bullet,” Stearns said.

Stearns also indicated Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff will be back on the mound sometime next week.