× We Energies sees rise in scam calls to customers, some tricked out of hundreds of dollars

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 12 that they are getting reports of utility scams being on the rise in southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say in the last few weeks, they have received reports of hundreds of scam calls to customers. Unfortunately, some customers have been tricked by the criminals.

A news release indicates one customer in Waukesha paid $1,300 to scammers. Someone in West Allis paid almost $1,000. An elderly person in Kenosha paid a scammer $350, according to We Energies.

This is a developing story.