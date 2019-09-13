Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:56 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, September 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

The project team is preparing for an upcoming traffic switch to shift three lanes of I-94 EAST (SB) traffic to the right onto new pavement from College Avenue to Ryan Road. The following freeway closures are required for this traffic switch.

Mitchell Interchange System Ramp Closure:

  • Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp is scheduled to close to traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the upcoming I-94 EAST (SB) traffic switch.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use the Collector Distributor roadway, 27th Street and the West Frontage Rd south to Seven Mile Rd to get around the closure.

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from the Mitchell Interchange through Seven Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Layton Avenue, Seven Mile Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, and WIS 38 to get around the closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to switch traffic onto the new concrete pavement (southbound lanes).

Detour:

  • Travelers can use East Frontage Rd, 7 Mile Rd, Howell Ave, and Ryan Road to get around the closure.

SATURDAY, SEPTMEBER 14, 2019

**I-94 EAST (SB) exit and entrance ramps to Drexel Avenue scheduled to OPEN:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) ramps to Drexel Avenue will reopen early Saturday morning after the traffic switch

ALERT:  I-94 NORTH-SOUTH FREEWAY NORTH SEGMENT SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION

Overview

The I-94 North-South Freeway project is a 22-mile long work zone that is divided into 3 segments (North, Central, and South) spanning Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

The current work zone speed limit is 60 mph in the following segments:

  • South (WIS 20 to WIS 142)
  • Central (County G to WIS 20)
  • The North Segment was 60 mph in the southern section (Rawson Avenue to County G) and 55 mph in the northern section (Rawson Avenue to College Avenue)

Phase I: Mid-September to Early-December 2019

REDUCED Speed Limit for the North Segment

The I-94 North-South Freeway project has enacted a 55-mph speed limit zone in the entire North Segment for the last construction stages from mid-September 2019 through June 2020.

  • I-94 EAST (SB) - extend the existing 55 mph speed limit south to the end of the North Segment
  • I-94 WEST (NB) - reduce the existing 60 mph speed limit to 55 mph starting at the North Segment
