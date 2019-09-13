× Brewers team store to hold fan appreciation sale beginning Monday

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept. 13, the Milwaukee Brewers announced a fan appreciation sale that will take place at the Brewers retail locations at Miller Park throughout the rest of the last regular-season homestand. The sale begins Monday, Sept. 16 and ends Sunday, Sept. 22.

All merchandise — except game-used or authentic merchandise, and those previously discounted — will be 25% off at all Brewers retail locations and kiosks within Miller Park.

The sale will run during all hours that store locations are open next week. The stores open at 10 a.m. on Monday and close Sunday 30 minutes after the game is finished. The Brewers Team Store located at the Hot Corner entrance at Miller Park will be open from 10 a.m. until 30 minutes following games, while the Brewers Team Store located at the Home Plate gate will be open from the time that parking lots open (three hours prior to first pitch) until 30 minutes after games. All other Brewers Team Store locations at Miller Park will be open from the time that gates open until the end of each game.