Calling all animals lovers: New way to get up close and personal with exotic creatures

MILWAUKEE -- This summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo began offering something called "Wild Connections Tours." It's a chance to get up close and personal with the animals like you never have before -- and hopefully walk away wit a new appreciation for the creatures.

We’re excited to offer guests their very own Secret Safari through our new Wild Connections animal encounter program.

These up-close encounters, with a variety of furry, feathered and finned animals, let visitors go nose to whisker with residents like our popular Amur tigers, and eyes to antler with the North American caribou.

You’ll get the inside scoop on what it’s like to care for the animals, their unique adaptations and behaviors and even their favorite foods and treats!

These rare tour opportunities not only let you see some of these magnificent animals in a more personal way, they serve as very real “conservation connections,” helping the Zoo’s animals, and also their counterparts in the wild.

The Zoo both participates in, and supports a variety of animal programs to enhance the wellbeing of at-risk animal populations from around the world.