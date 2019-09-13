Christian Mothershead, accused of human trafficking, faces new bail jumping charge

MILWAUKEE — Christian Mothershead, a man already accused of human trafficking and sexual assault, faces a new felony bail jumping charge, filed on Sept. 9.

Mothershead, 46, is a Milwaukee Public Schools high school teacher who faces charges of human trafficking and second degree sexual assault/use of force. During his initial appearance in court on these charges, he was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim in this case. But according to the criminal complaint for the bail jumping charge, the alleged victim “answered the phone and heard the defendant say, ‘you have to stop what you are doing.'” The woman told investigators she “is 100% positive it was the defendant calling her, in direct violation of the terms of his bond.”

According to prosecutors on the original case, Mothershead met a Filipino woman and her son online, and brought the woman and her children to the United States, where he promised to take care of her and get married. Instead, prosecutors said Mothershead met the woman and her son at the airport with cleaning supplies, and went to his West Allis home. According to a criminal complaint, “the house was very dirty,” “had garbage piled up, and blackened food on the table.”

The woman claimed Mothershead wouldn’t feed her or her son if they didn’t clean.

During a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, Mothershead’s attorney disputed prosecutors’ claims that the woman came to the United States under “false pretenses.”

Mothershead is due in court for a preliminary hearing on the bail jumping charge on Sept. 20. On the original human trafficking and sexual assault charges, he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.