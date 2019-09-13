× CNN and The New York Times to co-host next Democratic presidential debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Democratic National Committee announced Friday that CNN and The New York Times will co-host the party’s fourth presidential debate next month in Westerville, Ohio.

The debate will air live from the campus of Otterbein University on October 15 with the possibility a second night will be added. CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, as well as New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey will serve as the debate moderators.

Last week, the DNC informed Democratic candidates that the debate would be in October in Ohio and reiterated the fundraising and polling thresholds candidates need to meet to qualify for this event: A 2% polling threshold in four DNC-approved polls and at least 130,000 unique donors including 400 donors per state from at least 20 states.

Qualifying polls released between June 28 and 11:59 p.m. ET on October 1 will count toward certification to participate in the debate. Certification materials will be due to the DNC by 11 a.m. ET on October 2.

As of now, 11 candidates said they have reached the polling and contribution thresholds outlined by the DNC to participate in the October debate: Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

This is the second DNC-sanctioned debate CNN will broadcast in 2019. It hosted the July DNC debates in Detroit. It has also hosted 37 presidential town halls this year, and is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to air a live, multi-candidate Democratic presidential town hall on October 10 in Los Angeles.

The debate will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com’s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage. In addition, the debate will be available across mobile devices via CNN’s and New York Times’ apps for iOS and Android, via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795, the Westwood One Radio Network and National Public Radio.