× Deputy uses Narcan to revive driver who was stopped near 118th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested for OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia after a deputy had to use Narcan to revive him on 118th Street near Hampton Avenue Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m. a deputy was stopped behind a vehicle facing north on 118th Street. The deputy noticed the vehicle had its right turn signal activated, but never merged into traffic.

When the deputy approached the vehicle he found a male occupant unconscious with his foot on the brake, keys in the ignition and the vehicle still in drive. The deputy also noticed a freshly used needle next to the subject’s right hand.

The deputy, suspecting the subject was overdosing, immediately called for medical assistance and requested squads with Narcan.

The deputy removed the subject from the vehicle and checked for a pulse. The subject showed signs of distress, was turning grayish blue, had a weak pulse and extremely labored breathing.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and started administering Narcan. After the 6th dose was administered, the subject responded to their life-saving efforts and was transported to a local hospital.

The subject was arrested for OWI (drugs) 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.