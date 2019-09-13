Flooding is no joking matter, but this report by a Lake Geneva man is comical

LAKE GENEVA — Residents of Lake Geneva are seeing some serious flooding after two days of heavy rain. Just how bad is the flooding? Jeff Zukowski offered a comical take on the matter.

Zukowski filed a video update on Friday, Sept. 13 for something he calls the “North Shore Report.” He did so from the water-logged corner of Highway 50 and Wells Street in Lake Geneva.

“We are completely underwater today,” Zukowski said in his video as he spoke with water up to his mouth. “Everybody needs to exercise caution.”

Zukowski’s video has racked up thousands of views on Facebook — and those numbers have been growing by the hour.