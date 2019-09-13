Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures across portions of Milwaukee County

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Heavy rain closed multiple streets across portions of Milwaukee County Wisconsin Friday morning, Sept. 13. This, as an areal flood warning remains in effect for the southeastern portion of our viewing area.
According to the National Weather Service, up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include:
- Root River Parkway and Oklahoma Avenue
- 108th and Howard Avenue
- 117th and Cleveland Avenue
- Waukesha Road and Oklahoma Avenue