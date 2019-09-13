MILWAUKEE -- It's a new musical about the Green Bay Packers. Playwright, Matt Zembrowski, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details on the show.
It’s a new musical about the Packers: The story behind ‘Dad’s Season Tickets’
-
You can get into a Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau this season, if you are willing to stand
-
Jordy Nelson, Brian Urlacher bring Packers-Bears rivalry to USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp
-
‘Doesn’t concern me:’ Despite drop in revenue, Packers fans optimistic for new season with new coach
-
‘Going to be a great experience:’ People line up in rain for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
-
Packers Experience: Celebrate the return of football July 25-27
-
-
Matt LaFleur opens 1st training camp as Packers head coach
-
‘It’s been phenomenal:’ Packers, Bears fans are pumped to kickoff NFL’s 100th season
-
Aaron Rodgers looks forward to building relationship with Matt LaFleur
-
Aaron Rodgers expected to play in Packers’ 3rd preseason game in Canada
-
Green Bay Packers profit drops 98% to $724,000, hurt by losing
-
-
Take a walk on the wild side at Zoo a la Carte
-
Moth kills nearly 13,000 acres of fir trees in the Packer John State Park
-
Packers, Bears kick off NFL’s 100th season with 199th matchup in prime time at Soldier Field