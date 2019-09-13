‘It’s mind-blowing:’ Residents in Lake Geneva overwhelmed by flooding

September 13, 2019

LAKE GENEVA -- Lake Geneva residents saw some of the worst flooding Friday, Sept. 13 which prompted a warning from emergency responders.

"So much rain last night," said Hailey Costello, Lake Geneva resident. "When I saw this, it's mind-blowing."

Roadways, parks, and basements are under water. Many drivers powered through.

Lake Geneva flooding

Lake Geneva flooding

"I drove through that in the intersection. It was very worrisome. I saw other cars that were smaller than mine that the water was going up over their car," said Leanna Floreani, Lake Gevena resident.

In an attempt to keep it from getting worse, city leaders issued a no wake notice for water crafts.

"I've never seen it this bad before," said Louie Dazzo, Lake Geneva resident.

Emergency responders asked everyone to steer clear.

Lake Geneva flooding

Lake Geneva flooding

"Traffic is pretty backed up in town," said Tyler Krepelan, Lake Geneva firefighter and paramedic. "Just avoid the flooded areas. I think we've already had a couple cars who got totaled out."

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

"We don't condone going in the water. Especially flooded waters can have movement," said Krepelan. "Everybody needs to exercise caution."

Flood waters are expected to recede through the night and several closed roads will reopen.

Lake Geneva flooding

