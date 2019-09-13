Maker Faire ‘is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning’

September 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- More than 200 exhibitors are getting ready for this weekend's 6th Annual Milwaukee Maker Faire. It's happened at the Wisconsin Center -- and Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek.

About Maker Faire (website)

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth - a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.

Glimpse the future and get inspired!

