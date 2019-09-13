Maker Faire is a venue for ‘makers’ to show hobbies, experiments, projects

MILWAUKEE -- More than 200 exhibitors are getting ready for this weekend's 6th Annual Milwaukee Maker Faire. It's happened at the Wisconsin Center -- and Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek.
About Maker Faire (website)
Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.
We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth - a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.
Glimpse the future and get inspired!