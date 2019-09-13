Flood advisory is in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday

MMSD started combined sewer overflow early Friday, due to heavy rainfall

Posted 11:00 am, September 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE — To reduce the risk of basement backups, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) started a combined sewer overflow around 3:25 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

The MMSD website reports number rain gauges record 1.5 to 2 inches of rain between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Friday.

You can check out rain gauge data as well as track the latest storage levels in the Deep Tunnel system by visiting the MMSD Weather Center online.

